Left Menu

Comoros, Mali, Zambia, Zimbabwe Secure Africa Cup Spots; Ghana Falls Short

Comoros, Mali, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana was eliminated. Mali faced safety fears in Mozambique. The Comoros won against Gambia, Zambia overcame Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe managed a draw with Kenya. Ghana missed its first qualification in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 03:24 IST
Comoros, Mali, Zambia, Zimbabwe Secure Africa Cup Spots; Ghana Falls Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Comoros, Mali, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have clinched spots in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco, leaving behind four-time champions Ghana.

Mali secured their spot with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique amid safety concerns due to unrest in the country, with Kamory Doumbia netting the decisive goal. Zambia's triumph over Ivory Coast was sealed by Kennedy Musonda, despite the latter already having qualified.

Zimbabwe's draw with Kenya was enough to land them in the finals, overcoming a previous ban. Comoros staged a stunning comeback against Gambia, while Ghana's 1-1 draw with Angola dashed their qualification hopes, marking the end of a historic streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024