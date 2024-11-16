Comoros, Mali, Zambia, Zimbabwe Secure Africa Cup Spots; Ghana Falls Short

In a surprising turn of events, Comoros, Mali, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have clinched spots in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco, leaving behind four-time champions Ghana.

Mali secured their spot with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique amid safety concerns due to unrest in the country, with Kamory Doumbia netting the decisive goal. Zambia's triumph over Ivory Coast was sealed by Kennedy Musonda, despite the latter already having qualified.

Zimbabwe's draw with Kenya was enough to land them in the finals, overcoming a previous ban. Comoros staged a stunning comeback against Gambia, while Ghana's 1-1 draw with Angola dashed their qualification hopes, marking the end of a historic streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)