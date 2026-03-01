Sikandar Raza Shines Despite Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Exit

Sikandar Raza showcased his exceptional skills on Sunday, keeping Zimbabwe in contention against South Africa with a dazzling performance during their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Raza's impressive 73 off 43 balls formed the backbone of Zimbabwe's innings, which otherwise struggled at Ferozshah Kotla. His strategic bowling also claimed several key South African wickets, including the formidable Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock.

Despite the overall loss, Raza's solo brilliance offered hope for Zimbabwe's cricket future, proving his ability to challenge even the strongest teams in high-stakes tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)