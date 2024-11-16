Left Menu

Russian Golfers Break New Ground: Eroshenko and Guseva Make History

Egor Eroshenko, the first Russian to play on the PGA Tour, made history again by making the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. His girlfriend, Nataliya Guseva, also made headlines as the first Russian to earn an LPGA card. Both have been supporting each other's burgeoning golfing careers.

Egor Eroshenko has carved out a place in history by becoming the first Russian to play and make the cut on the PGA Tour. This milestone was achieved with a score of 67 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, marking a promising start for his debut season within the Official World Golf Ranking events.

Alongside him in breaking barriers is Nataliya Guseva, his girlfriend, who recently became the first Russian to earn an LPGA card. Her recent runner-up position at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii bolstered her profile as she rose to No. 25 in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

The duo has formed a formidable partnership on and off the course. Eroshenko credits Guseva's presence and support during his game as vital, adding a familiar face to his journey. The pair is now looking forward to further milestones and successes in their respective golf careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

