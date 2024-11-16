Russian Golfers Break New Ground: Eroshenko and Guseva Make History

Egor Eroshenko has carved out a place in history by becoming the first Russian to play and make the cut on the PGA Tour. This milestone was achieved with a score of 67 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, marking a promising start for his debut season within the Official World Golf Ranking events.

Alongside him in breaking barriers is Nataliya Guseva, his girlfriend, who recently became the first Russian to earn an LPGA card. Her recent runner-up position at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii bolstered her profile as she rose to No. 25 in the Race to CME Globe rankings.

The duo has formed a formidable partnership on and off the course. Eroshenko credits Guseva's presence and support during his game as vital, adding a familiar face to his journey. The pair is now looking forward to further milestones and successes in their respective golf careers.

