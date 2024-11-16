Head Injury Mars Nations League Clash: Aguirre Hit by Object Post-Game
Mexican team coach, Javier Aguirre, was injured by a thrown object after a Nations League match against Honduras. The incident occurred post-game, which ended in a 0-2 loss for Mexico. Aguirre, unfazed and not complaining, continues to lead the team into their next encounter.
Javier Aguirre, the coach of Mexico's national soccer team, sustained a head injury after being struck by an object following the team's Nations League quarterfinal loss to Honduras.
Despite the incident, Aguirre dismissed its significance during a press conference, saying, ''Nothing it is just soccer.'' The coach, in his third tenure, had taken over last August.
The opposing coach, Reinaldo Rueda, expressed remorse, apologizing to Aguirre and Mexican supporters. The teams are set to face off again in Mexico next week.
