Head Injury Mars Nations League Clash: Aguirre Hit by Object Post-Game

Javier Aguirre, the coach of Mexico's national soccer team, sustained a head injury after being struck by an object following the team's Nations League quarterfinal loss to Honduras.

Despite the incident, Aguirre dismissed its significance during a press conference, saying, ''Nothing it is just soccer.'' The coach, in his third tenure, had taken over last August.

The opposing coach, Reinaldo Rueda, expressed remorse, apologizing to Aguirre and Mexican supporters. The teams are set to face off again in Mexico next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)