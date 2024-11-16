Left Menu

Hitaashee Bakshi Extends Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Hitaashee Bakshi leads the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour by six shots after a solid performance in the second round. With a round of 70, she extends her lead ahead of Nayanika Sanga and Vidhatri Urs. Bakshi aims to become a three-time winner this season with one round remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vikarabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:58 IST
Hitaashee Bakshi
  • Country:
  • India

Hitaashee Bakshi showcased her golfing prowess in the second round of the 14th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, fortifying her lead to six shots. With a round of 70, Bakshi maintains her top spot, ahead of Nayanika Sanga and Vidhatri Urs, who are tied at one-under 143.

Ananya Garg, Shweta Mansingh, and Sneha Singh stand tied for fourth at 3-over 147, while Amandeep Drall is seventh at 4-over 148. The competition intensifies as players vie for leadership in this prestigious tour.

Bakshi, leader on the Hero WPGT Order of Merit, eyes her third title of the season. Her performance, marked by consistency and strategic play, has set a high bar as she moves towards the final round with anticipation and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

