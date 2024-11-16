India Defeats China: Semi-Final Spot Clinched in Asian Champions Trophy

In a thrilling encounter at the women's Asian Champions Trophy held in Rajgir, Bihar, India defeated China 2-0, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Goals from Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete pushed India ahead, while Deepika's penalty corner conversion in the final minute sealed the victory.

India dominated the game from the outset, tirelessly attacking the Chinese defense, but early missed opportunities kept the game in balance. Despite an aggressive start, China's deep defense and counter-attacks prevented Indian breakthroughs until the second half.

Persisting with their pressure, the Indian team finally found their rhythm when Sangita scored in the 32nd minute, followed by Salima's goal. Deepika's late-game penalty corner conversion further solidified India's top spot in the tournament standings, now set to face Japan next.

(With inputs from agencies.)