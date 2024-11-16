India Defeats China: Semi-Final Spot Clinched in Asian Champions Trophy
India's women's hockey team secured a semi-final spot in the Asian Champions Trophy by defeating Olympic silver medallist China 2-0. Key goals were scored by Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, and Deepika. India's defense proved resolute against China's attacks, placing India at the top of the standings.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter at the women's Asian Champions Trophy held in Rajgir, Bihar, India defeated China 2-0, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Goals from Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete pushed India ahead, while Deepika's penalty corner conversion in the final minute sealed the victory.
India dominated the game from the outset, tirelessly attacking the Chinese defense, but early missed opportunities kept the game in balance. Despite an aggressive start, China's deep defense and counter-attacks prevented Indian breakthroughs until the second half.
Persisting with their pressure, the Indian team finally found their rhythm when Sangita scored in the 32nd minute, followed by Salima's goal. Deepika's late-game penalty corner conversion further solidified India's top spot in the tournament standings, now set to face Japan next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills and Victories: Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Semi-Finals Unveiled
Malvika Bansod Reaches Hylo Open Final, Shetty Exits in Semi-finals
Coco Gauff Upsets Defending Champion Iga Swiatek to Reach WTA Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff Advances to WTA Finals Semi-Finals, Ensures Sabalenka's Top World Ranking
Zheng Qinwen Shines at WTA Finals with Historic Semi-Final Reach