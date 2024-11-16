Left Menu

Epic Final Showdown at MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament

Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan faces Dalibor Svercina of the Czech Republic in the MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament final. Sultanov defeated Russia's Bogdan Bobrov, while Svercina beat India's Karan Singh. The Indian duo, SD Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur, emerged victorious in the doubles final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:45 IST
Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan, the top seed, is set to clash with second seed Dalibor Svercina from the Czech Republic in the highly anticipated men's singles final at the MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament, held at the GA Ranade Tennis Court.

In an impressive semifinal performance, Sultanov dominated the fifth-seeded Russian player Bogdan Bobrov, claiming a resolute 6-2, 6-1 victory in just over an hour. Meanwhile, Svercina, on a quest for back-to-back titles, defeated India's seventh seed, Karan Singh, with a score of 6-4, 6-0 in a match lasting 1 hour and 21 minutes. Karan Singh showed resilience in the first set, rallying from 2-5 down to reach 4-5, but Svercina proved too formidable.

Bringing cheer to Indian supporters, the second-seeded doubles team of SD Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur secured the doubles title after a hard-fought match, triumphing over Aryan Shah and Adhithya Ganesan. They clinched victory with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 score, earning them a trophy, USD 1395, and 25 points. The runners-up received a trophy, USD 810, and 16 points.

