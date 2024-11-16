Left Menu

Baisoya Triumphs in Epic Jaipur Open Playoff

In a gripping playoff, Sachin Baisoya defeated Rashid Khan to win the Jaipur Open. Both tied at 22-under 258 after 72 holes, their playoff went for five extra holes. Baisoya's three-feet birdie on the Par-3 second hole secured his victory, earning him INR 15 lakh and his third career title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:23 IST
Baisoya Triumphs in Epic Jaipur Open Playoff
Sachin Baisoya
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Baisoya claimed victory at the Jaipur Open with a thrilling playoff win over Rashid Khan. Both golfers were tied at 22 under 258 after 72 holes, necessitating a dramatic five-hole playoff at the Rambagh Golf Club.

Baisoya, in his first playoff experience, clinched the title with a remarkable three-foot birdie putt on the fifth extra hole. The victory secures Baisoya his third career title and a prize of INR 15 lakh, along with a rise to fifth place in the PGTI Ranking.

This intense playoff highlighted Baisoya's skill, emerging victorious in a tightly contested battle. Other notable performances included Akshay Sharma, Milind Soni, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, who tied for third place at 16 under 264.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024