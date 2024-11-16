Baisoya Triumphs in Epic Jaipur Open Playoff

Sachin Baisoya claimed victory at the Jaipur Open with a thrilling playoff win over Rashid Khan. Both golfers were tied at 22 under 258 after 72 holes, necessitating a dramatic five-hole playoff at the Rambagh Golf Club.

Baisoya, in his first playoff experience, clinched the title with a remarkable three-foot birdie putt on the fifth extra hole. The victory secures Baisoya his third career title and a prize of INR 15 lakh, along with a rise to fifth place in the PGTI Ranking.

This intense playoff highlighted Baisoya's skill, emerging victorious in a tightly contested battle. Other notable performances included Akshay Sharma, Milind Soni, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, who tied for third place at 16 under 264.

(With inputs from agencies.)