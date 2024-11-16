India Triumphs Over China with a Commanding 3-0 Victory in Women’s Hockey

The Indian Women's Hockey Team showcased their prowess by defeating China 3-0 in their penultimate group stage match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. The clash, held at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, saw key goals from Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, and Deepika, highlighting a stellar Indian performance.

India commenced the match assertively, with a penalty corner earned by Deepika within moments of the initial whistle. Despite China's goalkeeper Surong Wu's early resilience, Indian players like Sharmila and Sunelita maintained pressure through strategic passes and tactical movements. While China attempted counter-attacks throughout, the Indian defense remained resolute.

The second half marked a higher tempo from India. A breakthrough came in the third quarter when Sangita Kumari broke the deadlock with a deft goal, followed by Salima Tete doubling the lead. Despite China's efforts in the final quarter and strategies to strengthen their attack, India remained unfazed, culminating in Deepika's final goal sealing the 3-0 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)