Italy Advances to Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Finals

Italy emerged victorious over Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup, advancing to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win. In a crucial doubles match, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani delivered a straight sets victory against Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi.

The competition was tightly contested, beginning with Jasmine Paolini securing an important singles win over Moyuka Uchijima, boosting Italy's performance in the tournament. The match was initially level at 4-4 in the second set before Paolini pulled through.

In doubles, Paolini was joined by Sara Errani, already a celebrated doubles player with five Grand Slam titles, to dominate the court in a 6-3, 6-4 win. Italy now awaits the winner of the Poland-Czech Republic match to determine their semi-final opponent.

