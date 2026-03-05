Japan's Quest for Commercial Space Success: Kairos Rocket Falters Again

The aspiration for a domestic commercial space industry in Japan faced another setback as the Kairos rocket by Space One failed to launch successfully once again. The vehicle, carrying five experimental satellites, self-destructed just 69 seconds post-launch, thwarting the country's goal for its first commercial satellite launch.

This represents the third consecutive failure for Kairos, further hampering Japan's ambitions to diminish dependence on American rocket technology amidst increasing space-security challenges driven primarily by China. Trying to forge a viable domestic launch system, Japan has lagged in achieving its target of 30 annual rocket launches by the early 2030s.

Efforts to support this sector have intensified, with million-dollar government subsidies and defense contracts awarded to startups like Space One. Meanwhile, Japanese firms, including automotive giants Toyota and Honda, are venturing into aerospace, highlighting the urgency of establishing a competitive position alongside global players like SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)