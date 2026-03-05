Left Menu

Japan's Quest for Commercial Space Success: Kairos Rocket Falters Again

Japan's Space One experienced another setback when its Kairos small rocket self-destructed during launch, marking the third failed attempt at a commercial satellite lift-off. The failure highlights Japan's struggle to reduce reliance on U.S. rockets as global space competition intensifies, while efforts to build a domestic launch track record continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:47 IST
Japan's Quest for Commercial Space Success: Kairos Rocket Falters Again

The aspiration for a domestic commercial space industry in Japan faced another setback as the Kairos rocket by Space One failed to launch successfully once again. The vehicle, carrying five experimental satellites, self-destructed just 69 seconds post-launch, thwarting the country's goal for its first commercial satellite launch.

This represents the third consecutive failure for Kairos, further hampering Japan's ambitions to diminish dependence on American rocket technology amidst increasing space-security challenges driven primarily by China. Trying to forge a viable domestic launch system, Japan has lagged in achieving its target of 30 annual rocket launches by the early 2030s.

Efforts to support this sector have intensified, with million-dollar government subsidies and defense contracts awarded to startups like Space One. Meanwhile, Japanese firms, including automotive giants Toyota and Honda, are venturing into aerospace, highlighting the urgency of establishing a competitive position alongside global players like SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

 India
3
Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026