Left Menu

Japan's Energy Lifeline: The Middle Eastern Connection

Japan heavily relies on the Middle East for its energy needs, with 95% of its oil and 11% of its LNG coming from the region. The nation is taking steps to mitigate risks through stockpiling and strategic partnerships, especially in light of potential disruptions like the Iran war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:03 IST
Japan's Energy Lifeline: The Middle Eastern Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's dependence on the Middle East for its energy requirements is staggering, with 95% of its oil and 11% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from this region. This reliance poses significant risks, given the current geopolitical tensions, particularly the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war.

To mitigate these risks, Japan maintains substantial emergency reserves. The country holds oil reserves for 254 days of consumption, distributed among national, private-sector, and joint stockpiles. Additionally, Japanese officials confirm no immediate plans to release stockpiles, though the country has previously coordinated releases during crises like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Japan is also bolstering its LNG reserves, with a March increase by major utilities. Considering possible supply disruptions, strategic partnerships with nations like Qatar and stockpiling efforts are crucial. JERA, a key player, ensures monthly procurement of LNG to safeguard against potential shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026