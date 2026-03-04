Japan's Energy Lifeline: The Middle Eastern Connection

Japan's dependence on the Middle East for its energy requirements is staggering, with 95% of its oil and 11% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from this region. This reliance poses significant risks, given the current geopolitical tensions, particularly the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war.

To mitigate these risks, Japan maintains substantial emergency reserves. The country holds oil reserves for 254 days of consumption, distributed among national, private-sector, and joint stockpiles. Additionally, Japanese officials confirm no immediate plans to release stockpiles, though the country has previously coordinated releases during crises like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Japan is also bolstering its LNG reserves, with a March increase by major utilities. Considering possible supply disruptions, strategic partnerships with nations like Qatar and stockpiling efforts are crucial. JERA, a key player, ensures monthly procurement of LNG to safeguard against potential shortages.

