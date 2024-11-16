India's Epic Test Showdown in Australia: A Battle of Giants

India is set to embark on a historic five-match Test series against Australia across the nation's iconic cricket venues, marking the first of its kind tour Down Under. The series opens at the Optus Stadium in Perth, a venue that has become Australia's stronghold over recent years.

India faces the ICC World Test Championship 2023 titleholders after a rare 0-3 series whitewash at home against New Zealand, a setback not seen in the last 12 years. Expectations are high as each ground presents its own historical and strategic challenges, likely influencing the teams' performances.

This series unfolds in the backdrop of past wonders and upsets on these pitches. As Australia and India both seek to dominate, the world watches to see if India can secure their place in the WTC final in London with a 4-0 series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)