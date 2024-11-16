Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Gambhir vs. Ponting Over Kohli's Form

Former Australian captain Tim Paine voiced concerns about Gautam Gambhir's volatile nature as India's head coach, following Gambhir's criticism of Ricky Ponting's comments on Virat Kohli's form. Paine suggests this could affect India's performance, particularly regarding maintaining composure under pressure during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:53 IST
Gautam Gambhir. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has expressed concerns about Gautam Gambhir's leadership as India's head coach, amid increasing tensions between Gambhir and cricket legend Ricky Ponting. The tension arose after Gambhir criticized Ponting's observations regarding Virat Kohli's form, as India's first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia looms.

The verbal clash began when Ponting, worried about Kohli's form, pointed out that the star batsman had scored just two Test centuries since 2020. Gambhir countered in a pre-departure press conference that Ponting, a multi-time World Cup-winning captain, should focus on Australia rather than Kohli. Ponting later clarified that his remarks weren't intended as criticism and described Gambhir as a "prickly character."

Paine, discussing the incident on SEN Radio, noted, "I don't love it. It's not a good sign when someone reacts strongly to a simple question." He emphasized that Gambhir's temperament might be India's primary concern, over the performances of players like Rohit Sharma or Kohli. Paine highlighted previous successes under former coach Ravi Shastri, who inspired and motivated the team, and suggested that Gambhir's assertive style might not suit the team dynamics.

