Guirassy's Last-minute Goal Propels Guinea Towards Nations Cup Dream

Striker Serhou Guirassy rose to the occasion with a decisive stoppage-time goal, sealing Guinea's 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier held in Abidjan. The victory propels Guinea closer to next year's finals, just one draw away from securing their spot.

This win sees Guinea firmly placed in second in Group H, sitting two points above Tanzania, who earned a 2-0 victory earlier against Ethiopia. Simon Msuva and Feisul Salum's goals propelled Tanzania temporarily into second place before Guinea's late win reinstated their two-point cushion.

As the qualification drama unfolds, Guinea now faces a pivotal clash against Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday, aiming for the draw they need to cement their place in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)