Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland delivered an anticipated triumph over Portugal with a resounding 59-21 win at Murrayfield, showcasing impressive squad depth and emerging talent.

Coach Gregor Townsend, who made 14 changes following a loss to South Africa, praised the performance of new players and emphasized the team's unprecedented depth.

Debutants Ben Muncaster, Alex Samuel, and Freddy Douglas stood out, leaving Townsend with selection challenges for the upcoming game against Australia.

