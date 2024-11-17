Left Menu

Injury Woes Mount for India as Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb

India faces a setback with batsman Shubman Gill fracturing his thumb during a training session before the first test against Australia. This adds to the team's existing challenges in the batting lineup, notably with captain Rohit Sharma absent and KL Rahul facing injury issues.

Updated: 17-11-2024 07:13 IST
India has encountered yet another challenge heading into the first test against Australia, as batsman Shubman Gill suffered a fractured thumb during training in Perth. The injury was reported by multiple media outlets on Saturday, but the team has yet to release an official statement regarding Gill's status.

The mishap adds to India's lineup troubles, with captain Rohit Sharma missing due to family commitments and another batsman, KL Rahul, sustaining an elbow injury during intra-squad practice. Gill, a potential lead batter, had been expected to fill significant gaps in the team.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikka stays in Australia with India A squad and one of the few bright spots is that Virat Kohli is recovering well, despite undergoing recent scans, and has been actively participating in training activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

