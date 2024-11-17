Left Menu

Swiatek Shines as Poland Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup Comeback

Iga Swiatek led Poland to a dramatic comeback against the Czech Republic, securing a 2-1 victory in the Billie Jean King Cup. Swiatek showcased her versatility by winning both singles and doubles matches, setting up a semifinal clash against Italy. Meanwhile, Italy also reached the semifinals, overcoming Japan.

Malaga | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:40 IST
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Spain

Iga Swiatek displayed her athletic prowess by driving Poland to a significant comeback win over the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup, concluding with a nail-biting 2-1 victory.

Swiatek, who also won her singles match against Linda Noskova in three sets, joined forces with Katarzyna Kawa to defeat top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova and Marie Bouzkova. Her performances were essential in setting up Poland's semifinal encounter with Italy.

In parallel matches, Italy progressed to the semifinals, fighting back for a 2-1 win over Japan. Led by Jasmine Paolini, who excelled in her singles and doubles matches, Italy demonstrated impressive form, thwarting Japan's early advantage.

