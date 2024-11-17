Ganguly Urges Rohit Sharma to Join Team India for Crucial Series in Australia

Former cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has underscored the urgent need for India's captain Rohit Sharma to promptly join his team in Australia as they gear up for the anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sharma, absent due to the birth of his second child, remains uncertain for the series opener against Australia.

Rohit Sharma's recent performances have been less than stellar, with a mere 133 runs in 10 innings over five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Ganguly highlighted the importance of Rohit's return, citing his exceptional leadership which could be pivotal for India in the crucial series against Australia.

The series commences on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent fixtures scheduled in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne, culminating in a decisive final Test in Sydney from January 3 to 7. This high-stakes contest promises cricket fans a thrilling display of international talent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)