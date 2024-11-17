Left Menu

Ganguly Urges Rohit Sharma to Join Team India for Crucial Series in Australia

Ex-cricket star Sourav Ganguly stresses the need for Indian captain Rohit Sharma to join the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With recent struggles in form, Rohit's leadership is seen as vital for the series. The tournament kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:30 IST
Ganguly Urges Rohit Sharma to Join Team India for Crucial Series in Australia
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has underscored the urgent need for India's captain Rohit Sharma to promptly join his team in Australia as they gear up for the anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sharma, absent due to the birth of his second child, remains uncertain for the series opener against Australia.

Rohit Sharma's recent performances have been less than stellar, with a mere 133 runs in 10 innings over five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Ganguly highlighted the importance of Rohit's return, citing his exceptional leadership which could be pivotal for India in the crucial series against Australia.

The series commences on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent fixtures scheduled in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne, culminating in a decisive final Test in Sydney from January 3 to 7. This high-stakes contest promises cricket fans a thrilling display of international talent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024