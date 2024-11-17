Left Menu

Bridge Building: A Game of Strategy and Growth

Joyjit Sensarma, a renowned bridge player and coach, is championing the cause of popularizing contract bridge among the youth. Through outreach initiatives, Sensarma aims to introduce children to the complex, yet rewarding world of bridge, emphasizing its problem-solving elements and teamwork requirements.

Updated: 17-11-2024 17:15 IST
Joyjit Sensarma, a notable bridge player and coach, is on a mission to boost the popularity of contract bridge among children, emphasizing its problem-solving nature and teamwork dynamics.

Sensarma recently coached the USA seniors' team and has been instrumental in India's success in the Asian Games, where bridge is gaining traction. He highlights the complexities and learning curve of the game, underscoring the challenge of attracting new players, particularly the youth.

Despite these challenges, Sensarma remains optimistic, working with the Bridge Federation of India to promote the game in schools and colleges. He believes that veteran players are crucial in mentoring younger enthusiasts and expanding bridge's reach globally.

