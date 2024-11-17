Bridge Building: A Game of Strategy and Growth

Joyjit Sensarma, a notable bridge player and coach, is on a mission to boost the popularity of contract bridge among children, emphasizing its problem-solving nature and teamwork dynamics.

Sensarma recently coached the USA seniors' team and has been instrumental in India's success in the Asian Games, where bridge is gaining traction. He highlights the complexities and learning curve of the game, underscoring the challenge of attracting new players, particularly the youth.

Despite these challenges, Sensarma remains optimistic, working with the Bridge Federation of India to promote the game in schools and colleges. He believes that veteran players are crucial in mentoring younger enthusiasts and expanding bridge's reach globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)