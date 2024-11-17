Tijil Rao Clinches Championship Glory at FMSCI National Racing

At the 27th edition of the FMSCI National Racing Championship, Bengaluru's own Tijil Rao emerged victorious in the LGB Formula 4 category. The 22-year-old, representing Dark Don Racing, had already secured his dominance before the final round held at the Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore, despite the spirited competition from seasoned racer Saran Vikram.

Tijil expressed immense satisfaction with his performance throughout the season, attributing his success to rigorous fitness training and the unwavering support of his team and sponsors, JK Tyre. Coming off a runner-up finish in 2023, Tijil's strategic approach paid dividends, bringing him closer to his racing aspirations.

Adding to the excitement, Saran Vikram, a veteran with 19 years of experience, stole the show by winning two races, yet it was Tijil's consistent form that secured his overall championship victory. The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup also saw new talent Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry shine, emphasizing the growing opportunities for young racers in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)