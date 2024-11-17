Left Menu

Tijil Rao Clinches Championship Glory at FMSCI National Racing

Bengaluru sensation Tijil Rao secures the LGB Formula 4 title at the FMSCI National Racing Championship. Despite competitive performances by Saran Vikram, Rao maintained a clear lead. The 22-year-old highlighted the importance of fitness and team support in his successful season, while Vikram provided a thrilling contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:16 IST
Tijil Rao Clinches Championship Glory at FMSCI National Racing
Anshuman Singhania, MD, JK Tyre and Narain Karthikeyan, Indian former Motorsports racing driver, did the podium ceremony for LGB Race 3 (Photo: JK Tyre). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 27th edition of the FMSCI National Racing Championship, Bengaluru's own Tijil Rao emerged victorious in the LGB Formula 4 category. The 22-year-old, representing Dark Don Racing, had already secured his dominance before the final round held at the Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore, despite the spirited competition from seasoned racer Saran Vikram.

Tijil expressed immense satisfaction with his performance throughout the season, attributing his success to rigorous fitness training and the unwavering support of his team and sponsors, JK Tyre. Coming off a runner-up finish in 2023, Tijil's strategic approach paid dividends, bringing him closer to his racing aspirations.

Adding to the excitement, Saran Vikram, a veteran with 19 years of experience, stole the show by winning two races, yet it was Tijil's consistent form that secured his overall championship victory. The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup also saw new talent Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry shine, emphasizing the growing opportunities for young racers in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024