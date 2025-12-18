Race to the Extreme: JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury Thrills Off-Road Enthusiasts

The JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury has become a hub for the world's elite off-road racers, uniting them for a three-day event that pushes limits. Leading teams from India are joined by competitors from Thailand, Malaysia, and Romania in this rigorous motorsport challenge.

This year's competition unfolds over a series of demanding stages, including a route through Kherem, Alubari, Bhekuliang, and beyond. Over several grueling terrains, participants will demonstrate skills in precision steering and collaboration under pressure.

The event is a showcase of cutting-edge 4x4 technology, featuring top-tier vehicles with advanced modifications in suspension, off-road tires, and more, underlining engineering prowess and exceptional driving abilities.

