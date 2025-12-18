Race to the Extreme: JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury Thrills Off-Road Enthusiasts
The JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury gathers top Indian and international off-road racers for a three-day challenge. Competitors from Thailand, Malaysia, and Romania participate across Pro Mod Xtreme and Stock categories, navigating technically demanding stages. The event highlights advanced 4x4 engineering and driving skills in extreme conditions.
The JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury has become a hub for the world's elite off-road racers, uniting them for a three-day event that pushes limits. Leading teams from India are joined by competitors from Thailand, Malaysia, and Romania in this rigorous motorsport challenge.
This year's competition unfolds over a series of demanding stages, including a route through Kherem, Alubari, Bhekuliang, and beyond. Over several grueling terrains, participants will demonstrate skills in precision steering and collaboration under pressure.
The event is a showcase of cutting-edge 4x4 technology, featuring top-tier vehicles with advanced modifications in suspension, off-road tires, and more, underlining engineering prowess and exceptional driving abilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
