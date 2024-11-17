Left Menu

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Star-studded Lineup and New Beginnings

The IPL 2025 mega auction, set to occur in Jeddah from November 24-25, promises surprises with top Indian and international players ready for bidding. With 12 marquee players like Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer drawing attention, franchises aim to revamp their squads from a pool of 574 players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:52 IST
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Star-studded Lineup and New Beginnings
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is poised to deliver dramatic scenes with numerous high-profile signings and records anticipated to be set. Scheduled in Jeddah on November 24-25, the event features a wider array of Indian and global stars than ever before, allowing all ten franchises an opportunity to overhaul their squads entirely, steering them towards fresh beginnings.

A buzz has already surrounded the auction, with the presence of 12 marquee players, including esteemed Indian talents such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. From an initial list of 1,574, a carefully curated group of 574 players has been shortlisted to go under the hammer. This includes 208 overseas players, 12 emerging overseas prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players, according to cricketing authority Wisden.

Amongst the big names, England's Jos Buttler stands out for his prowess as a white-ball batter. Having already made a significant impact with Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2025 auction offers him another platform to showcase his game-changing capabilities alongside other notable names ready to ignite the bidding wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024