IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Star-studded Lineup and New Beginnings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is poised to deliver dramatic scenes with numerous high-profile signings and records anticipated to be set. Scheduled in Jeddah on November 24-25, the event features a wider array of Indian and global stars than ever before, allowing all ten franchises an opportunity to overhaul their squads entirely, steering them towards fresh beginnings.

A buzz has already surrounded the auction, with the presence of 12 marquee players, including esteemed Indian talents such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. From an initial list of 1,574, a carefully curated group of 574 players has been shortlisted to go under the hammer. This includes 208 overseas players, 12 emerging overseas prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players, according to cricketing authority Wisden.

Amongst the big names, England's Jos Buttler stands out for his prowess as a white-ball batter. Having already made a significant impact with Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2025 auction offers him another platform to showcase his game-changing capabilities alongside other notable names ready to ignite the bidding wars.

