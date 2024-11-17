Left Menu

Jorge Martin Clinches 2024 MotoGP Championship in Thrilling Finale

Jorge Martin won the 2024 MotoGP world championship following a third-place finish at the Solidarity Grand Prix. Although Francesco Bagnaia claimed the race victory, Martin's consistent performance throughout the season, marked by numerous podium finishes, secured him the championship by a 10-point margin.

In a gripping conclusion to the 2024 MotoGP season, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing emerged as the world champion, securing his title after a strategic third-place finish at the Solidarity Grand Prix. Francesco Bagnaia, Martin's main challenger, took the race win in a final push for the championship.

Martin entered the final round at the top of the standings with a 19-point lead and delivered a calm performance, ensuring he finished within the top nine to guarantee his championship, despite Bagnaia's eleventh victory in the season. Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez clinched the second spot on the podium.

The race featured intense battles, with Bagnaia and Martin making exceptional starts. Marc Marquez briefly overtook Martin, as Aleix Espargaro orchestrated a valiant effort to move up the ranks. However, the decisive moment came as Martin maintained his composure to bring home the championship, igniting celebrations from his team and fans.

