Jorge Martin Triumphs: MotoGP Champion Crowned in Thrilling Finale

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 MotoGP season, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing emerged as the world champion after securing a third-place finish at the Solidarity Grand Prix. The Spaniard's consistent performance throughout the season, culminating in Sunday's race, helped him claim the title over Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who won the race.

Though Bagnaia clinched victory at the final grand prix, it wasn't enough to surpass Martin, who led by 19 points going into the race. Martin's total of 32 podium finishes across sprints and races gave him the edge, ultimately winning the championship by a margin of 10 points. Despite the pressure, Martin held his ground, celebrating his victory with emotional tears and embracing his family in the garage.

Nicknamed "The Martinator", Martin donned a robot mask during his celebration, symbolizing his triumph akin to a scene from "The Terminator". Next season, Martin will continue his racing career with Aprilia, as Ducati decided not to offer him a spot alongside Bagnaia. Martin's victory was celebrated across the MotoGP community, with Bagnaia acknowledging his rival's well-deserved achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)