Ganguly On India's Chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As India gears up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly weighs in on the team's prospects and the importance of this series. In an interview with Revsportz, Ganguly reflects on India's recent 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, acknowledging the tough challenges that lie ahead. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about India's chances.

Ganguly has underscored the excitement surrounding the India-Australia and India-England series, drawing parallels with the Ashes for their global appeal among cricket enthusiasts. He explained that this forthcoming series is particularly significant, with the possibility that Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may not tour Australia again. Expressing disappointment at not being able to work on the series due to prior commitments, he assured that he would be closely following the matches.

Discussing India's strategy, Ganguly pointed out the team's recent struggles on New Zealand's pitches and criticized surfaces that excessively favor bowlers. He emphasized preparing balanced pitches to ensure longer-lasting and competitive matches, allowing India's adept spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja to shine. Despite concerns, Ganguly dismissed the notion of a whitewash, expressing faith in India's ability to compete strongly against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)