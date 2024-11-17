Left Menu

Ganguly On India's Chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly discusses India's prospects in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He emphasizes the series' significance and India's chances despite recent losses. Ganguly stresses the need for balanced pitches and dismisses predictions of an Indian whitewash, highlighting his confidence in the team's abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:28 IST
Ganguly On India's Chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Sourav Ganguly (File image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly weighs in on the team's prospects and the importance of this series. In an interview with Revsportz, Ganguly reflects on India's recent 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, acknowledging the tough challenges that lie ahead. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about India's chances.

Ganguly has underscored the excitement surrounding the India-Australia and India-England series, drawing parallels with the Ashes for their global appeal among cricket enthusiasts. He explained that this forthcoming series is particularly significant, with the possibility that Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may not tour Australia again. Expressing disappointment at not being able to work on the series due to prior commitments, he assured that he would be closely following the matches.

Discussing India's strategy, Ganguly pointed out the team's recent struggles on New Zealand's pitches and criticized surfaces that excessively favor bowlers. He emphasized preparing balanced pitches to ensure longer-lasting and competitive matches, allowing India's adept spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja to shine. Despite concerns, Ganguly dismissed the notion of a whitewash, expressing faith in India's ability to compete strongly against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024