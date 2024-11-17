Italy Triumphs in Tense Clash with Georgia

Italy staged an impressive comeback to secure a narrow 20-17 victory over Georgia in a gripping rugby match held in Genoa. The Italians, eager to redeem themselves after last week's defeat to Argentina, overcame an initial 11-point deficit orchestrated by Georgia.

The match remained scoreless early on until Paolo Garbisi scored a penalty in the 22nd minute. Georgia responded with a try by Akaki Tabutsaze, converted by Luka Matkava, extending their lead. However, Italy's fortunes shifted in the second half with Tabutsaze's sin-binning and a game-changing penalty try.

Alessandro Fusco's try propelled Italy into the lead, and despite a missed penalty by Matt Gallagher, the Italians held on to claim victory. This performance boosts their morale ahead of a crucial test against New Zealand next Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)