Left Menu

Italy Triumphs in Tense Clash with Georgia

Italy overcame Georgia in a thrilling rugby match, recovering from an 11-point deficit to win 20-17 in Genoa. With a pivotal penalty try and Alessandro Fusco's score, Italy erased memories of their previous loss to Georgia, setting the stage for their next match against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:14 IST
Italy Triumphs in Tense Clash with Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy staged an impressive comeback to secure a narrow 20-17 victory over Georgia in a gripping rugby match held in Genoa. The Italians, eager to redeem themselves after last week's defeat to Argentina, overcame an initial 11-point deficit orchestrated by Georgia.

The match remained scoreless early on until Paolo Garbisi scored a penalty in the 22nd minute. Georgia responded with a try by Akaki Tabutsaze, converted by Luka Matkava, extending their lead. However, Italy's fortunes shifted in the second half with Tabutsaze's sin-binning and a game-changing penalty try.

Alessandro Fusco's try propelled Italy into the lead, and despite a missed penalty by Matt Gallagher, the Italians held on to claim victory. This performance boosts their morale ahead of a crucial test against New Zealand next Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024