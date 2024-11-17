Italy Triumphs in Tense Clash with Georgia
Italy overcame Georgia in a thrilling rugby match, recovering from an 11-point deficit to win 20-17 in Genoa. With a pivotal penalty try and Alessandro Fusco's score, Italy erased memories of their previous loss to Georgia, setting the stage for their next match against New Zealand.
Italy staged an impressive comeback to secure a narrow 20-17 victory over Georgia in a gripping rugby match held in Genoa. The Italians, eager to redeem themselves after last week's defeat to Argentina, overcame an initial 11-point deficit orchestrated by Georgia.
The match remained scoreless early on until Paolo Garbisi scored a penalty in the 22nd minute. Georgia responded with a try by Akaki Tabutsaze, converted by Luka Matkava, extending their lead. However, Italy's fortunes shifted in the second half with Tabutsaze's sin-binning and a game-changing penalty try.
Alessandro Fusco's try propelled Italy into the lead, and despite a missed penalty by Matt Gallagher, the Italians held on to claim victory. This performance boosts their morale ahead of a crucial test against New Zealand next Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
