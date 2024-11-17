Jaipur Pink Panthers' Narrow Victory Over Puneri Paltan Extends Winning Streak

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match at Noida Indoor Stadium, the Jaipur Pink Panthers achieved a narrow victory over Puneri Paltan with a scoreline of 30-28, securing their third consecutive win.

Ankush Rathee's defensive prowess and Arjun Deshwal's eight-point contribution proved crucial for the Panthers, catapulting them to second place in the points table. The initial exchanges saw both teams, last season's finalists, evenly matched.

However, Jaipur soon took control, led by Rathee's solid defense and Deshwal's relentless raids. Despite Puneri's late surge, led by a Super Raid from Akash Shinde and strategic plays, the Panthers remained resilient, thanks to a clutch tackle by Rathee in the final moments.

