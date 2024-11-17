Triumphant Sri Lanka's ODI Victory Against New Zealand
Kusal Mendis played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's narrow victory over New Zealand in the second ODI, securing the series 2-0. Battling both the New Zealand bowling and an injury, Mendis' resilience paid off as Sri Lanka seized their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012.
Kusal Mendis demonstrated sheer tenacity and skill as he guided Sri Lanka to a narrow three-wicket victory over New Zealand in their rain-shortened second ODI at Pallekele.
Chasing a modest target of 210, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble at 93-5. However, Mendis, overcoming a groin injury, scored an unbeaten 74, anchoring the innings.
Supported by cameo roles from Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka clinched the series 2-0. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay's impressive performances restricted New Zealand to just 209.
