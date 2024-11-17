Triumphant Sri Lanka's ODI Victory Against New Zealand

Kusal Mendis demonstrated sheer tenacity and skill as he guided Sri Lanka to a narrow three-wicket victory over New Zealand in their rain-shortened second ODI at Pallekele.

Chasing a modest target of 210, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble at 93-5. However, Mendis, overcoming a groin injury, scored an unbeaten 74, anchoring the innings.

Supported by cameo roles from Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka clinched the series 2-0. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay's impressive performances restricted New Zealand to just 209.

(With inputs from agencies.)