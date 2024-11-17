Left Menu

Triumphant Sri Lanka's ODI Victory Against New Zealand

Kusal Mendis played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's narrow victory over New Zealand in the second ODI, securing the series 2-0. Battling both the New Zealand bowling and an injury, Mendis' resilience paid off as Sri Lanka seized their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:42 IST
Triumphant Sri Lanka's ODI Victory Against New Zealand
Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis demonstrated sheer tenacity and skill as he guided Sri Lanka to a narrow three-wicket victory over New Zealand in their rain-shortened second ODI at Pallekele.

Chasing a modest target of 210, Sri Lanka found themselves in trouble at 93-5. However, Mendis, overcoming a groin injury, scored an unbeaten 74, anchoring the innings.

Supported by cameo roles from Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka clinched the series 2-0. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay's impressive performances restricted New Zealand to just 209.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024