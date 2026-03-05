Gautam Gambhir's Home: A Sanctuary Beyond Cricket

In the latest episode of 'Where The Heart Is', Gautam Gambhir offers a glimpse into his serene Delhi home, showcasing a sanctuary far removed from the public eye. Designed with soft natural light and a restrained palette, this space epitomizes comfort, balance, and the essence of home.

Situated in a tranquil neighborhood, the two-storey house offers a welcome retreat from the high-pressure world of cricket. With classic furniture and subtle metallic accents, Gautam describes it as a place where he can leave behind the on-field persona and embrace a more personal identity.

Central to the home is an impressive atrium with a domed ceiling. The space is thoughtfully balanced with elements like a trophy lounge and comforting daughters' rooms, where success is measured by familial connections rather than achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)