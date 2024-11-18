Australia Suffers Blow with Velupillay's Injury Ahead of Bahrain Clash

Australia's World Cup qualifying hopes have taken a hit as winger Nishan Velupillay is sidelined for the upcoming clash against Bahrain. The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the goalless draw against Saudi Arabia, ruling him out of Tuesday's vital fixture in Riffa.

Velupillay had marked his international career with a goal against China, but his current injury places Australia in a challenging spot. Football Australia has yet to set a timeline for his return and hasn't announced a replacement in Tony Popovic's squad.

Currently second in Group C, Australia needs to maintain their standing to secure a direct spot in the 2026 finals. With Japan leading by seven points, every match is crucial as they lead fifth-placed Bahrain by a single point.

(With inputs from agencies.)