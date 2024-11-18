Australia Suffers Blow with Velupillay's Injury Ahead of Bahrain Clash
Australia's winger Nishan Velupillay is sidelined from the World Cup qualifier against Bahrain due to an ankle injury sustained against Saudi Arabia. A standout in his debut, Velupillay's absence is felt as Australia strives to reclaim position in Group C, crucial for qualifying goals.
Australia's World Cup qualifying hopes have taken a hit as winger Nishan Velupillay is sidelined for the upcoming clash against Bahrain. The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the goalless draw against Saudi Arabia, ruling him out of Tuesday's vital fixture in Riffa.
Velupillay had marked his international career with a goal against China, but his current injury places Australia in a challenging spot. Football Australia has yet to set a timeline for his return and hasn't announced a replacement in Tony Popovic's squad.
Currently second in Group C, Australia needs to maintain their standing to secure a direct spot in the 2026 finals. With Japan leading by seven points, every match is crucial as they lead fifth-placed Bahrain by a single point.
