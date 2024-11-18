Left Menu

All Blacks Face New Challenges After France Defeat

Following a narrow loss to France, New Zealand's All Blacks face Italy with a changed lineup. Samipeni Finau is out due to a concussion, while Jordie Barrett awaits a scan for a knee injury. Despite defeat, coach Scott Robertson supports captain Scott Barrett's strategic decisions on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:23 IST
All Blacks Face New Challenges After France Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, are bracing for their upcoming match against Italy after a slim 30-29 defeat by France. In a blow to the team's lineup, flanker Samipeni Finau has been excluded following a concussion protocol, leaving a gap in the squad.

Coach Scott Robertson announced that midfielder Jordie Barrett is anxious over a knee injury and awaits scan results to determine his fitness for Saturday's clash. Meanwhile, flanker Sam Cane has recuperated enough from a head-knock and gash sustained against Ireland to rejoin the team.

Reflecting on the match against France, Captain Scott Barrett received support from the coaching team and Robertson for his decision to go for goal over setting up a try, despite the precarious circumstances. The match snapped New Zealand's recent winning streak, but the squad remains optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024