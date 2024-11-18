Wallabies' Strong Performance Sparks Grand Slam Hopes
Australia coach Joe Schmidt remains cautious about a Grand Slam tour despite a dominant win over Wales. The Wallabies showcased significant progress this year, especially evident in their recent games. Schmidt respects upcoming opponents and emphasizes a focused approach as they continue their tour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 07:37 IST
Australia's rugby team delivered an impressive performance against Wales with a 52-20 victory on Sunday, highlighting the progress made this year under coach Joe Schmidt's leadership.
Despite the win, Schmidt remains cautious and refrains from focusing on a potential Grand Slam tour, respecting their upcoming challenges against Scotland and Ireland.
Schmidt praised his team's composure, particularly during a challenging period, and sees room for further improvement as they prepare for the next matches on their European tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wallabies
- Australia
- rugby
- Grand Slam
- Joe Schmidt
- Wales
- Scotland
- Ireland
- Samu Kerevi
- Cardiff
Advertisement