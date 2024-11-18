Left Menu

Wallabies' Strong Performance Sparks Grand Slam Hopes

Australia coach Joe Schmidt remains cautious about a Grand Slam tour despite a dominant win over Wales. The Wallabies showcased significant progress this year, especially evident in their recent games. Schmidt respects upcoming opponents and emphasizes a focused approach as they continue their tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 07:37 IST
Australia's rugby team delivered an impressive performance against Wales with a 52-20 victory on Sunday, highlighting the progress made this year under coach Joe Schmidt's leadership.

Despite the win, Schmidt remains cautious and refrains from focusing on a potential Grand Slam tour, respecting their upcoming challenges against Scotland and Ireland.

Schmidt praised his team's composure, particularly during a challenging period, and sees room for further improvement as they prepare for the next matches on their European tour.

