Sri Lanka Clinches Series with Rain-Interrupted Victory Over New Zealand

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the second ODI against New Zealand, with Kusal Mendis's patient 74 not out steering them to a three-wicket win under the DLS method.

The rain-affected match at Pallekele concluded with Sri Lanka taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, demonstrating resilience after slipping to 163-7.

A crucial 47-run stand between Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana ensured the team's triumph as Sri Lanka completed the 210-run chase with six balls to spare.

