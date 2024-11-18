Sri Lanka Clinches Series with Rain-Interrupted Victory Over New Zealand
Kusal Mendis's 74 not out led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory against New Zealand in a rain-hit ODI, securing a 2-0 series lead. Despite falling to 163-7, Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana's partnership helped Sri Lanka achieve a target of 210 in 46 overs, thanks to the DLS method.
Pallekele | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:23 IST
Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the second ODI against New Zealand, with Kusal Mendis's patient 74 not out steering them to a three-wicket win under the DLS method.
The rain-affected match at Pallekele concluded with Sri Lanka taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, demonstrating resilience after slipping to 163-7.
A crucial 47-run stand between Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana ensured the team's triumph as Sri Lanka completed the 210-run chase with six balls to spare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
