Sri Lanka Clinches Series with Rain-Interrupted Victory Over New Zealand

Kusal Mendis's 74 not out led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory against New Zealand in a rain-hit ODI, securing a 2-0 series lead. Despite falling to 163-7, Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana's partnership helped Sri Lanka achieve a target of 210 in 46 overs, thanks to the DLS method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:23 IST
Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the second ODI against New Zealand, with Kusal Mendis's patient 74 not out steering them to a three-wicket win under the DLS method.

The rain-affected match at Pallekele concluded with Sri Lanka taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, demonstrating resilience after slipping to 163-7.

A crucial 47-run stand between Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana ensured the team's triumph as Sri Lanka completed the 210-run chase with six balls to spare.

