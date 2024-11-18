Left Menu

Ganguly Calls for Ashwin's Inclusion in Border-Gavaskar Opener

Sourav Ganguly advocates for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion against Australia in Perth despite recent form challenges. Amidst selection dilemmas, Ganguly emphasizes Ashwin's value against Australia's left-handers, stressing the need for specialist spinners. India's squad faces selection headaches due to injuries and recent performances ahead of their Perth Test debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:34 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced strong support for including seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia scheduled in Perth. As India and Australia, both giants in Test cricket, prepare to renew their intense rivalry starting Friday, Ganguly insists Ashwin's presence is crucial.

Due to last-minute injuries and fluctuating player performances, head coach Gautam Gambhir faces a challenging selection process, especially following the team's 2023 home series whitewash against New Zealand. Ashwin's non-selection in pivotal matches, including the World Test Championship finals, has sparked debates among cricket analysts and fans alike.

While the traditional Perth pitch favors pacers, leaving spinners struggling, Ganguly believes Ashwin's expertise and threat, especially against Australia's left-handed batsmen, can't be overlooked. Despite Ashwin's recent struggles in Tests, Ganguly remains unwavering, defending Ashwin as India's top spinner—a choice over Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who was impressive against New Zealand.

Latest News

