Left Menu

India's Test Preparedness Shines at WACA

The Indian cricket team, guided by key figures Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, utilized a match simulation at the WACA ground to acclimatize before the Test series against Australia. Players focused on adapting to local conditions for peak performance. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were highlighted as essential leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:16 IST
India's Test Preparedness Shines at WACA
  • Country:
  • Australia

In preparation for the upcoming Test series against Australia, the Indian cricket team strategically engaged in a centre-wicket match simulation at the WACA ground. Top aides to head coach Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, confirmed that the simulation met the team's needs effectively.

The decision to replace an intra-squad game with the simulation was intentional, aiming to familiarize players with the unique Australian playing conditions. Nayar stated that the practice was meticulously planned to promote adaptation among both younger and experienced squad members during this challenging transition.

With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm in Rohit Sharma's absence, the pace attack will heavily rely on Mohammed Siraj's partnership. Siraj, praised for his aggressive mindset, concluded the previous Australian tour as the highest wicket-taker, promising robust support in the upcoming matches starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024