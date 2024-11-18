India's Test Preparedness Shines at WACA

In preparation for the upcoming Test series against Australia, the Indian cricket team strategically engaged in a centre-wicket match simulation at the WACA ground. Top aides to head coach Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, confirmed that the simulation met the team's needs effectively.

The decision to replace an intra-squad game with the simulation was intentional, aiming to familiarize players with the unique Australian playing conditions. Nayar stated that the practice was meticulously planned to promote adaptation among both younger and experienced squad members during this challenging transition.

With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm in Rohit Sharma's absence, the pace attack will heavily rely on Mohammed Siraj's partnership. Siraj, praised for his aggressive mindset, concluded the previous Australian tour as the highest wicket-taker, promising robust support in the upcoming matches starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)