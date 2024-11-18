Aaqib Javed to Lead Pakistan Cricket Through Champions Trophy

Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistani pacer, has been named as the interim head coach for the country's limited-overs cricket team until the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Javed, who is a part of the national selection panel, will manage dual roles as coach and selector while the PCB continues its search for a permanent head coach, expected to be named by the tournament's end in March.

The decision comes after the resignation of white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, prompting Javed's interim appointment. Javed previously coached Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and briefly served as Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)