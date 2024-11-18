Left Menu

Aaqib Javed to Lead Pakistan Cricket Through Champions Trophy

Aaqib Javed, former pacer, will continue as Pakistan's interim head coach for limited-overs cricket through the Champions Trophy. He remains a member of the national selection panel as the PCB seeks a permanent replacement after Gary Kirsten's resignation. Javed has prior coaching experience with Lahore Qalandars and Sri Lanka's team.

Updated: 18-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:14 IST
  • Pakistan

Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistani pacer, has been named as the interim head coach for the country's limited-overs cricket team until the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Javed, who is a part of the national selection panel, will manage dual roles as coach and selector while the PCB continues its search for a permanent head coach, expected to be named by the tournament's end in March.

The decision comes after the resignation of white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, prompting Javed's interim appointment. Javed previously coached Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and briefly served as Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach earlier this year.

