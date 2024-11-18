Aqib Javed Takes Helm as Pakistan's Interim White-Ball Coach

The cricket world was abuzz as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced former fast bowler Aqib Javed's appointment as the nation's interim white-ball coach until the next Champions Trophy.

Simultaneously, Aqib will continue serving as a key member of the selection committee, with further duties post-Champions Trophy. The PCB underlined its intent to find a permanent coach before the end of the tournament scheduled for February and March.

Current interim coach Jason Gillespie will continue leading Pakistan's test cricket efforts, promptly rejoining the test squad for their December series against South Africa, following the team's white-ball stint in Australia and Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)