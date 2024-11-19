Thomas Tuchel: England's Hope for 2026 World Cup Triumph

Thomas Tuchel, the incoming manager for England's national football team, is expected to capitalize on the squad's potential to win the 2026 World Cup, according to interim coach Lee Carsley.

Tuchel, a seasoned manager with past roles at Paris St Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, was appointed last month and will officially take the reins in January.

Carsley, who ended his interim term with a victory over Ireland, believes that Tuchel's leadership could break England's trophy drought, which has lingered since their 1966 World Cup win.

(With inputs from agencies.)