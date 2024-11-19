Warner's Warning: Kohli Poised for Run Scoring Spree in Australia
Former Australian opener David Warner predicts that Virat Kohli will score heavily in the upcoming test series in Australia. Despite recent form concerns, Warner highlights Kohli's impressive track record on Australian pitches. The first of the five-test series will begin in Perth, with India eyeing a third consecutive victory Down Under.
Former Australia opener David Warner is confident that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli will excel in the upcoming five-test series Down Under. Despite concerns over Kohli’s recent form, Warner warned his former Australian teammates not to dismiss the batting prowess of Kohli.
Warner emphasized Kohli's formidable record in Australia, where he has amassed 1,352 runs and six centuries in 13 tests. 'I don't worry about Virat Kohli away from Australia; I worry about Virat Kohli in Australia,' Warner remarked, underscoring Kohli's 55-run average on Australian soil.
Warner, who shares insights from his friendship with Kohli, also noted the increasing camaraderie due to the Indian Premier League. He, however, predicted a 4-0 series win for Australia, maintaining that the fierce cricket rivalry remains intact on the field.
