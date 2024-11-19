Governor's Generous Kick for Sikkim's Football Growth

Sikkim's Governor, Om Prakash Mathur, has made a notable contribution to the advancement of football in the Himalayan region by donating Rs 5 lakh. This announcement came through an official release on Tuesday.

Mathur's contribution arose during a visit by Menla Ethenpa, president of the Sikkim Football Association, alongside vice president Arjun Roka, to Raj Bhavan. The duo invited the governor to the finals of the ongoing 40th All India Governor's Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024 at Paljor Stadium.

The governor not only accepted the invitation but extended financial support to the tournament. Expressing his enthusiasm, Mathur encouraged further sports promotion in Sikkim, a sentiment met with gratitude by SFA officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)