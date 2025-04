The Kremlin has voiced approval of the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's decision to rule out NATO membership for Ukraine—a central factor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow and Washington are in negotiations, with Trump hopeful for a resolution.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's satisfaction with the exclusion, aligning with Moscow's stance. The Kremlin sees NATO's enlargement as a threat to Russian interests—a key motivator of the conflict. The Kremlin asserts that Ukrainian NATO membership could disrupt regional balances.

President Putin remains open to peace talks, provided Ukraine abandons NATO ambitions. Meanwhile, Trump's optimism for a swift peace accords contrasts with discrete diplomatic efforts. Potential resolutions may consider Russia's control of Crimea and other contested terms.

