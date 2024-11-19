Lauren Hemp's Road to Recovery: A Setback for Manchester City
Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp is sidelined following knee surgery, confirmed the club. Having missed the recent Champions League match, Hemp will undergo rehabilitation at the City Football Academy. England coach confirmed it's not an ACL injury. Hemp has made notable contributions this season with her goals and assists.
Manchester City's Lauren Hemp faces a period off the pitch after undergoing knee surgery, the club announced on Tuesday. The Women's Super League team confirmed that while Hemp's surgery was successful, she will be focusing on rehabilitation for her return.
The England international missed the recent Women's Champions League clash against Hammarby. Despite not specifying the injury's severity, City stated Hemp would work closely with their medical team at the City Football Academy.
England manager Sarina Wiegman assured in a press conference that Hemp's injury isn't a torn ACL. Notably, Hemp's last outing on the field witnessed a 4-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, during which she contributed two goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
