Rahul Dravid Backs Shubman Gill to Shine at No. 3 in Crucial Australia Series

Former Indian head coach and captain Rahul Dravid has expressed confidence in young cricketer Shubman Gill, backing him to take on the challenging number three position in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The series, commencing on November 22, holds pivotal significance for India's ICC World Test Championship aspirations.

While Gill is anticipated to miss the initial Test in Perth due to a thumb injury, Dravid believes his talent and recent form make him a suitable successor to veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara. Dravid emphasized that Gill's previous achievements in Australia as an opener should fuel his ambition to excel anew in his adjusted role.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Dravid highlighted Gill's impressive statistics this season, complemented by stellar performances previously in Australia. As several senior Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, face expectations following a lackluster recent test series, Gill's contribution could prove instrumental. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises intense competition across iconic venues, including the Adelaide Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

