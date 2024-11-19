Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Backs Shubman Gill to Shine at No. 3 in Crucial Australia Series

Rahul Dravid endorses Shubman Gill for the number three batting position in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, starting November 22. With India's ICC World Test Championship final hopes resting on the series, Gill is expected to replace Cheteshwar Pujara and make a fresh start despite his previous success as an opener in Australia.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:45 IST
Former Indian head coach and captain Rahul Dravid has expressed confidence in young cricketer Shubman Gill, backing him to take on the challenging number three position in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The series, commencing on November 22, holds pivotal significance for India's ICC World Test Championship aspirations.

While Gill is anticipated to miss the initial Test in Perth due to a thumb injury, Dravid believes his talent and recent form make him a suitable successor to veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara. Dravid emphasized that Gill's previous achievements in Australia as an opener should fuel his ambition to excel anew in his adjusted role.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Dravid highlighted Gill's impressive statistics this season, complemented by stellar performances previously in Australia. As several senior Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, face expectations following a lackluster recent test series, Gill's contribution could prove instrumental. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises intense competition across iconic venues, including the Adelaide Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

