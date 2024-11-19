Left Menu

Valarie Allman Advocates for Field Events in New Athletic Meets

Double Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman calls for field events to be included in emerging athletics meets dominated by track events. Despite recent innovations, field disciplines remain overlooked. Allman underscores the holistic appeal of track and field, hopeful that future events recognize the entire sport's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:01 IST
Valarie Allman Advocates for Field Events in New Athletic Meets
Valarie Allman

Valarie Allman, an accomplished discus thrower and double Olympic champion, is urging organizers of new athletics meets to include field events. In an interview with Reuters, Allman emphasized the importance of showcasing the diverse talents in athletics beyond track events.

Recent innovations in the sport, such as the Athlos meet and the upcoming Grand Slam Track global league, focus heavily on track disciplines. These events tap into the sport's rising popularity post-Paris Olympics. However, they currently exclude field events, much to Allman's dismay.

Allman stresses that field events, often overshadowed, hold immense potential and excitement. She hopes these new ventures recognize the full spectrum of athletics, paying equal homage to track and field events for a comprehensive sports experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024