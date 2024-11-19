Valarie Allman Advocates for Field Events in New Athletic Meets

Valarie Allman, an accomplished discus thrower and double Olympic champion, is urging organizers of new athletics meets to include field events. In an interview with Reuters, Allman emphasized the importance of showcasing the diverse talents in athletics beyond track events.

Recent innovations in the sport, such as the Athlos meet and the upcoming Grand Slam Track global league, focus heavily on track disciplines. These events tap into the sport's rising popularity post-Paris Olympics. However, they currently exclude field events, much to Allman's dismay.

Allman stresses that field events, often overshadowed, hold immense potential and excitement. She hopes these new ventures recognize the full spectrum of athletics, paying equal homage to track and field events for a comprehensive sports experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)