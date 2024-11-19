Left Menu

Rain Dampens New Zealand's ODI Hopes in Sri Lanka

New Zealand's ambition for a consolation victory against Sri Lanka was thwarted by rain, canceling the third ODI match. Sri Lanka had already secured the series by winning the initial two rain-affected games. An excellent catch by Charith Asalanka highlighted the match, despite stoppages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:01 IST
Rain Dampens New Zealand's ODI Hopes in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's hopes for a much-needed consolation win against Sri Lanka were dashed as rain washed away the prospects of the final one-day international encounter on Tuesday.

Having already claimed the series with victories in the first two ODIs, Sri Lanka added another feather to its cap this year with five series wins at home. New Zealand, determined to finish on a high note, had a promising start, reaching 112-1 in 21 overs.

Will Young remained unbeaten on 56, and Henry Nicholls contributed 46 not out. Both players were set for a competitive total before rain halted play. Charith Asalanka's remarkable catch to dismiss Tim Robinson was a standout moment during the brief match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024