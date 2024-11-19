Rain Dampens New Zealand's ODI Hopes in Sri Lanka

New Zealand's hopes for a much-needed consolation win against Sri Lanka were dashed as rain washed away the prospects of the final one-day international encounter on Tuesday.

Having already claimed the series with victories in the first two ODIs, Sri Lanka added another feather to its cap this year with five series wins at home. New Zealand, determined to finish on a high note, had a promising start, reaching 112-1 in 21 overs.

Will Young remained unbeaten on 56, and Henry Nicholls contributed 46 not out. Both players were set for a competitive total before rain halted play. Charith Asalanka's remarkable catch to dismiss Tim Robinson was a standout moment during the brief match.

