Left Menu

Slovakia's Stunning Upset: Billie Jean King Cup Final Reached After 21 Years

Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova overcame a British challenge to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final, their first since 2002. Despite an early lead by Britain, the Slovak team clinched victory in the doubles event, setting up a final against Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:58 IST
Slovakia's Stunning Upset: Billie Jean King Cup Final Reached After 21 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Slovakia secured a remarkable victory on Tuesday, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup final after 21 years. The doubles team of Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova played a pivotal role in clinching the win against Great Britain.

The day began with Britain taking the lead, as Emma Raducanu defeated Hruncakova in the singles match. However, Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova managed to overturn the advantage by defeating Katie Boulter in a thrilling three-set match.

In the decisive doubles, Mihalikova and Hruncakova delivered a commanding performance against Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls, winning 6-2, 6-2. Slovakia will now face Italy in the final on Wednesday, marking their first appearance at this stage since 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024