Slovakia's Stunning Upset: Billie Jean King Cup Final Reached After 21 Years

Slovakia secured a remarkable victory on Tuesday, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup final after 21 years. The doubles team of Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova played a pivotal role in clinching the win against Great Britain.

The day began with Britain taking the lead, as Emma Raducanu defeated Hruncakova in the singles match. However, Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova managed to overturn the advantage by defeating Katie Boulter in a thrilling three-set match.

In the decisive doubles, Mihalikova and Hruncakova delivered a commanding performance against Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls, winning 6-2, 6-2. Slovakia will now face Italy in the final on Wednesday, marking their first appearance at this stage since 2002.

