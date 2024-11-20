Left Menu

Messi and Argentina to Electrify Kerala: A Football Extravaganza

The Kerala Sports Minister announced that the Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match. The event will be supervised by the state government and financed by local merchants, showcasing Kerala's capability to host such a significant event.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:30 IST
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement that stirred football fans across India, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed on Wednesday that the renowned Argentina football team, including the legendary Lionel Messi, is slated to visit the state next year for an international match.

The minister, addressing a packed press conference, emphasized that this much-anticipated event will be organized with the full oversight of the state government, ensuring top-notch execution and security.

Highlighting local support, Minister Abdurahiman assured that all financial backing for this prestigious football event will stem from Kerala's business community, reflecting confidence in the state's ability to orchestrate this landmark sporting affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

