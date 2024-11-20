Messi and Argentina to Electrify Kerala: A Football Extravaganza
The Kerala Sports Minister announced that the Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match. The event will be supervised by the state government and financed by local merchants, showcasing Kerala's capability to host such a significant event.
In a major announcement that stirred football fans across India, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed on Wednesday that the renowned Argentina football team, including the legendary Lionel Messi, is slated to visit the state next year for an international match.
The minister, addressing a packed press conference, emphasized that this much-anticipated event will be organized with the full oversight of the state government, ensuring top-notch execution and security.
Highlighting local support, Minister Abdurahiman assured that all financial backing for this prestigious football event will stem from Kerala's business community, reflecting confidence in the state's ability to orchestrate this landmark sporting affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
