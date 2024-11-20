Aryna Sabalenka: The New Queen of Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka's remarkable rise in 2024 established her as a tennis powerhouse, similar to the great Serena Williams. By clinching hardcourt Grand Slam titles and earning the year-end world number one ranking, Sabalenka has captured the sport's attention and dreams of dominating like Williams.

Once known for letting emotions overtake her gameplay, Sabalenka has transformed into an efficient athlete, reminiscent of Serena's prime. Triumphs at the Australian Open and the U.S. Open have propelled her above rival Iga Swiatek, while her consistent semi-final Grand Slam appearances echo Serena's past performances.

Off-court, Sabalenka has worked on her psychological resilience and improved her technical elements, evolving her game to new heights. With her growing skills and potential, industry experts and fans alike watch closely as Sabalenka continues to redefine the tennis landscape with grace and power.

(With inputs from agencies.)