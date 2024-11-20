Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli to Shine in Australian Test Series

Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to excel on Australian soil in the upcoming Test series, describing it as the 'biggest Test challenge' where Kohli's fierce competitive nature shines. Kohli has faced criticism due to India's recent downturn, notably their 3-0 series loss to New Zealand preceding the Australia tour which kicks off on Friday in Perth.

Over the past four years, Kohli has endured a batting slump, accruing only 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, including two centuries and nine fifties. Despite the team's struggles, Pathan anticipates Kohli rising to the occasion during this pivotal series, potentially marking a major turning point in his career.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Pathan, who was instrumental in India's first Test victory in Perth back in 2008, believes Kohli will thrive off the energy and challenges unique to Australian conditions, with their fast and bouncy pitches favoring his playing style. Pathan highlights Kohli's resilience and historical success in Australia, where he has amassed a significant number of runs in Tests, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)